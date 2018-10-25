Gadgets - 5 of the best drones

We look at 5 of the best drones.

Sky Viper Streaming Drone, www.argos.co.uk, £99.99

Stream video directly to your phone and watch your flight in real-time or record onto a micro SD card! (not included). Stream & record video in HD and watch your flight in

real-time!

Parrot Mambo FPV PF727006 Drone, www.currys.co.uk, £159.00

Discover the world of First Person View flying with the Parrot Mambo FPV PF727006 Drone. Through the use of the integrated HD camera and the FreeFlight Mini smartphone app, you can see through the eyes of the drone as it flies. When you slide your phone into the included Parrot Cockpitglasses 2, you’ll feel like you’re really flying. Learn to be a drone racer with the adjustable autopilot. The three modes allow you to practice at your own pace, whether you want full stability to keep the drone stationary whenever you let go of the controls, or complete freedom to make tighter turns and pull off impressive stunts.

DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo, Arctic White, www.johnlewis.com, £949.00

The Mavic Air is a marvel of design and engineering. Ultraportable and foldable with high-end flight performance and functionality, it’s the perfect companion for your next adventure. The Fly More Combo kit features additional equipment to push your drone footage to the next level, including three batteries compared to the one battery included with the standard kit.

VIVID Spider Drone with Controller, www.currys.co.uk, £99.99

Get your Spider sense tingling with the VIVID Spider Drone. It’s an authentic, official replica of the drone from the new movie, Spiderman: Homecoming. Pilot it just like the web-slinging marvel himself. Flying the drone is easy thanks to a gamepad style controller with one-touch button controls, and an intuitive design that makes piloting it a joy.

DJI Spark Fly Combo, Alpine White, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £629.00

The Spark Combo comes with extra bits and pieces such as a remote controller, pair of propeller guards, battery charging hub and more for added flying fun. Easy to operate and small enough to take anywhere, DJI’s Spark drone with powerful on-board camera lets you capture each and every moment. It’s designed to recognise you, so you can launch it from the palm of your hand and control it with a few simple gestures.