Gadgets: 5 of the best electric blankets

We look at 5 of the best electric blankets

Slumberdown Electric Blanket - Double, Argos, £49.99

This wonderfully clever double heated electric blanket, with re-enforced elasticated straps, from Slumberdown, can focus heat on your whole body or just your toes. The removable deep filled velvety comfort layer makes it the ultimate in indulgent warmth at bedtime. It boasts digital detachable controls and 9 heat settings, along with extra foot warmth.

Silentnight Fleecy Double Electric Blanket, Tesco, £40.00

Designed to sit neatly on top of your double mattress, the Comfort Control electric fleece under blanket from Silentnight heats your bed up in minutes.

DREAMLAND Starlight Cosy Toes XL Electric Underblanket - Double, Currys, £29.99

The Dreamland Starlight Cosy Toes XL Electric Underblanket has three different heat settings to meet your personal taste. Choose from Preheat, All Night Use and Gentle Heat to keep yourself warm throughout the night.

Dreamland Heated Fleece Dual Control Fitted Electric Underblanket, John Lewis, £59.99 - £69.99

This intelligent blanket heats up in just 5 minutes to create a warm, soothing atmosphere no matter how cold it is. There are 6 heat settings to choose from, so you’ll always be able to get as much or as little heat as you need from your Dreamland blanket.

Easy Home Double Electric Blanket, Aldi, £ 17.99

Get your bed extra cosy before you slip into a deep sleep with a Double Electric Blanket.