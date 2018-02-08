Gadgets: WIN TICKETS TO PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2018

The Photography Show returns to the NEC Birmingham, from March 17-20, featuring latest kit from big brands and a packed speaker line-up.

Get hands-on with products from Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Manfrotto, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma and Sony, plus tripods, albums and accessories from more than 220 exhibitors.

The Great Outdoors features expert advice on image capture outside. Catch tutorials on the Live Stage, discover intriguing projects in Behind the Lens and hear world-renowned photographers at the Super Stage. Visit www.photographyshow.com

We have teamed up with The Photography Show to offer two readers and their ‘plus one’ the chance to attend absolutely free*.

To be in with a chance, email james.trembath@jpress.co.uk or write to James Trembath, Editorial Design Hub, Fifth Floor, No1 Leeds, 26, Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE. Include your name and address. If selected, you will receive a FREE pair of tickets. Closing date is noon, Monday, February 19.

*Tickets limited to one pair per winner and valid for one day only. Free tickets are show entry plus a selection of theatre and stage programmes. Additional tickets must be purchased for Masterclasses, Super Stage sessions and VIP upgrades. Usual Johnstone Press competition terms and conditions apply.