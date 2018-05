Firefighters were called to put out a blaze which broke out inside a garage.

Crews from Billingham and Stockton were sent to Marsh House Avenue in Billingham at 5.50pm yesterday.

Two officers wearing breathing apparatus were sent to tackle the fire and used a jet to put out the fire, with a thermal imaging camera to check for any further heat spots.

They were on scene for around an hour.

Most of the content of the garage was damaged.