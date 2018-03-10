Garden centre looks to land go ahead for expansion

A garden centre with its sights set on expansion is seeking a second phase to its extension.

East Durham Garden Centre already has permission to revamp its car park, improve retail areas and add a play barn, restaurant, orangery and replacement manager’s accommodation.

It will create a truly fantastic and vibrant destination and asset for the entire area.” British Garden Centres

Bosses at family-owned British Garden Centres say the redevelopment of the Plants ‘R’ Ross site in South Hetton Road, near Easington Village, would take its staff from 10 up to 300.

Now the company has asked Durham County Council for permission to build a glasshouse, measuring 38 metres by 40 metres, and a dark-green clad and solar panel-topped warehouse which would span 40 metres by 50 meres on the northern part of the site.

The storage would house planting materials, aggregates, retail goods and machinery.

In its application, the firm says it takes on centres in a “neglected, declining state and turn them around into thriving garden centres in the heart of communities.”

It adds: “This current proposal for ancillary service warehouse and glasshouse buildings, to service and sustain the main approved expansion proposal for the East Durham Garden Centre Site, will ensure the extended garden centre will function correctly and sustainably, and will have the appropriate size and level of support buildings to ensure it will create a truly fantastic and vibrant destination and asset for the entire area.”

Planners have recommended approval.

It is due before the Area Planning Committee (Central and East) on Tuesday at 1pm at in the Council Chamber of Durham’s County Hall.