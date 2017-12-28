Gardening: 5 of the best garden benches

We look at 5 of the best garden benches

Oxford Cross Weave Back Bench, Sloane & Sons, www.gardenbenches.com, £299

Exclusive to Sloane & Sons, the Oxford Cross Weave Back Bench is a stunning piece exhibiting excellent craftsmanship and exceptional design. Measuring at 180cm, the bench will comfortably sit up to three people.

Rustic Metal Hampton Bench, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £120

Come rain or shine it’s good to sit in style. The Hampton bench folds flat for storage, and will look perfect with its intricate handmade detailing and rusty iron colour.

Parisian Vintage Wooden Bench, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £199.00

You’ll always find the perfect excuse to relax and watch the world go by with the Parisian Bench. Crafted in acacia wood, it blends seamlessly with any garden design or in any landscape, be it lawn or courtyard garden.

Windsor 2 Seater Garden Bench, www.tesco.com, £110

The Windsor 2 seater bench is perfect for sitting in your garden. Finished in stunning FSC Eucalyptus, it will complement any outdoor space.

The Arosa Bench, www.indian-ocean.co.uk, £835

The Arosa Bench is a contemporary garden bench with a modern design and a gently chamfered seat for maximum comfort.

The Arosa Bench is available in three sizes and makes a strong design statement.