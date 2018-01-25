Gardening: 5 of the best garden fire pits

We look at 5 of the best garden fire pits

BarrelQ BBQ & Firepit, www.gardenfurniturecentre.co.uk, £149.99

This is a stunning bit of kit and perfect for those who love the outdoor life made to the highest standards it both looks the part and is highly practical as well.

Outsunny Steel Charcoal Fire Pit, by Homcom, www.wayfair.co.uk, £120.99

This great new fire pit, a perfect solution for those cold nights. Sit around it with your family and friends, giving you a cozy and warm feeling.

Tesco Small Round Steel Wood or Charcoal Burning Fire Pit, Black , www.tesco.com, £25.00

Enjoy the pleasure of an outdoor fire and make the most of those long summer evenings with this small fire pit from Tesco. Suitable for burning both charcoal and wood, the fire pit has a diameter of 50cm and comes mounted on 4 legs held together by a metal ring. Made of steel, it comes complete with a mesh screen hood and a metal poker to stoke the fire.

Skagerak Flame Fire bowl 75cm, www.cloudberryliving.co.uk, £249.00

Skagerak Flame Fire Bowl diameter 75 cm is the intimate bonfire designed by design trio VE2 who are three creative individuals: Hugo Dines Schmidt, Tilde Nygaard and Morten Lauritzen.Flame Fire Bowl is easy to set up on the beach or in the garden and sets the scene for a cosy evening in the glow of the dancing flames. The sculptural brazier is made of Corten steel, a weatherproof type of steel that patinates in a short time and creates a protective layer on the outside. The stable foot is formed by two laser-cut frames that makes it stable and functional on places otherwise unfit high temperatures. The Firebowl has not started patinating when purchasing. It takes 1-3 weeks after unpacking to achieve the full patina. See the other image to see the before steel silver colour. Contemporary Danish design for todays modern living. A smaller size 47 cm is available.

Garden Trading Idbury Fire Pit - Cast Iron, www.gardentrading.co.uk, £85.00

Create a relaxed warm atmosphere in your outdoor space with the Idbury Fire Pit. The heavy gauge Cast Iron bowl is deep and sits low to the ground on the Powder Coated Iron frame and legs.