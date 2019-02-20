Gas network backs charity campaign

Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks has teamed up with charity National Energy Action (NEA), to support its fuel poverty campaign The Nation’s Biggest Housewarming.

The event, which coincides with Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, aims to highlight the pressing issue of fuel poverty and the importance of ensuring vulnerable people have access to a warm, dry, safe home.

The region we cover contains some of the most economically challenged communities in the UK. Tom Bell

Last year, NGN exceeded its targets for providing free gas connections to some of our poorest customers– completing 2,099 free gas connections in 2017/18 and taking the total number of free connections delivered to over 10,000.

The firm also provided a range of support for customers in vulnerable circumstances, such as free home energy audits, energy efficiency advice, a funding scheme for grass roots organisations to improve quality of life and specialist training for colleagues to make a difference.

One of NGN’s latest initiatives is seeing them work with fellow energy distribution network, Northern Powergrid, on a project known as Comfortable Living, which delivers a combination of prevention, support, advice, information and signposting focused on reducing rates of fuel poverty and promoting health and wellbeing.

Tom Bell, Head of Social Strategy, for Northern Gas Networks said: “The region we cover contains some of the most economically challenged communities in the UK.

“As a company that’s embedded in these neighbourhoods, we feel it’s our duty to support communities and individuals facing difficulties, such as fuel poverty and vulnerability.”

For more visit together.northerngasnetworks.co.uk