GCSE improvement across the board at Dyke House

Students at Dyke House Sports and Technology College have achieved a strong year on year improvement across the board with their GCSE results.

The school, one of 10 secondary academies sponsored by the Northern Education Trust, saw some outstanding individual success with some students overcoming difficult circumstances.

Maddie Rush

Rachel French, 16, from Seaton Carew, was one of the school's top performers with one grade 9, six at grade 8, three 7s plus a distinction star in BTEC Sport.

She said: "I'm really proud. I worked every night for three or four months and just did loads of revision."

Teachers described Rachel as "one of the most self motivated students" in the school.

Maddie Rush, 16, was delighted with her results including three 8s, five 7s one A* and a 5.

Rachel French and her dad Ian French.

"I'm over the moon," she said. "I didn't think I would get this at all."

Zara Bown, 16, from the Headland, exceeded expectations by achieving a 9 in history, a 7 in English Language, 5s in science and English Literature, 4 in maths and a B in technology.

She said: "I'm very, very shocked but proud because I'm on a really low band."

Reece Wilde achieved three grade 9, five grade 8 one grade 7 and two 6s.

Zara Bown

Reece said: "I'm feeling happy and surprised. It is better than I was hoping for."

Emily Scotson-Smith, from Seaton, was "really, really happy" after getting a 9 and 8 plus 7s in maths and English Literature and a 5 in French.

And Ethan Hutchinson, 16, earned one 9, three grade 8s, three 7s, one 6 and one 5.

Overall, 65% of students achieved a pass in English and maths.

Adam Palmer, Principal of Dyke House College thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment, saying: “This is a pleasing set of results for the Academy.

"The students have worked very hard to achieve at good levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so. I’d like to thank the staff for their continued passion for ensuring our students succeed – these results are testament to their energy and enthusiasm for helping our students achieve the very best from their education.”

Andrew Jordon, Executive Principal of Dyke House College added: “Students and staff are to be congratulated for these results, and should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished.

"They have all worked incredibly hard to achieve at these levels, and the results reflect the dedication and commitment they have shown.”