Here are the official Department for Education statistics for each school in the Hartlepool Mail area. Data for special schools does not appear as the number of pupils taking GCSEs is deemed too small to include.

1. Key terms Progress 8: How much progress pupils made between ages 11-16 in eight subjects. Grade 5 or above GCSE: Equivalent to high grade C or low grade B under previous marking system.

2. Hartlepool Borough Council Overall Progress 8 score for town pupils was -0.47 per cent (compared to the national average of -0.02 per cent). The number achieving Grade 5 or above in English and maths was 37.8 per cent (nationwide 43.3 per cent).

3. English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College Progress 8: -0.13 (average). Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 46 per cent.

4. Dyke House Sports and Technology College Progress 8: -0.23 (below average). Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 42 per cent.

