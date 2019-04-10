GEM Training has a corking way to help County Durham’s Greencroft Bottling Company make the most of its apprenticeship levy

GEM Training has got a lot of bottle.

The Peterlee company is helping one of the UK’s largest contract wine bottlers fully utilise its share of the apprenticeship levy.

GEM is the long-term partner of County Durham’s Greencroft Bottling Company and is delivering a number of training programmes and apprenticeships, helping apprentices develop through bespoke training in areas including warehousing, production, team leading, customer service, learning and development and administration.

GEM has also upskilled HR Manager Stephanie Hodgson and training co-ordinator Wendy Hopps, who completed a Highfield-Level 3 award to help them better deliver training to colleagues.

Stephanie said: “Our partnership with GEM Training is an integral part of our talent attraction and personal development programmes, which are key elements of the company’s strategy to achieve our ambitious plans for growth over the coming years.

“We wanted our training to be more co-ordinated and better aligned with the company’s overall needs, so myself and Wendy have completed this qualification to help us better deliver a tailored programme of training and development to staff in all areas of the business.”

Kelly Lee, from GEM Training said: “Our partnership with Greencroft Bottling means we’ve become an extension of its training and development team and are playing a key role in the company’s rapid expansion.”