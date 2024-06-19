General Election 2024: Hartlepool candidate's message from Jill Mortimer (Conservatives)
“Being your MP has been the greatest privilege.
"I came into the role with a lifetime of experience in business, industry and law.
"I’m proud to be part of Hartlepool’s vibrant culture and to know amazing local people who’ve become friends for life.
“I’m delivering the positive change I promised – the many millions of pounds I’ve secured but also the projects I have fought for - the new nuclear plant and the return of hospital services, issues close to my heart.
"I’ve rolled up my sleeves and supported local good causes, from Alice House to the RBL Poppy Appeal and our veterans.
“While others have made a series of personal attacks on me, I’ve preferred to just get on with the job, like when I spoke up for our town in the wake of the horrific terror related murder last year.
"I’m the only candidate with a proven track record of delivery for Hartlepool, compared to decades of neglect and abandonment by previous Labour incumbents.
“When you vote on 4th of July please think hard. Hartlepool is a two horse race, Richard Tice knew this which is why he left for a better bet.
"Neither the Labour Candidate or myself were born here but we have both made it our home.
"We do have different views when it comes to our sovereignty, migration and how we pay for things.
"You must decide which of those views is closest to yours.”
