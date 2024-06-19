Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s been a turbulent time since the by-election in 2021.

“Being your MP has been the greatest privilege.

"I came into the role with a lifetime of experience in business, industry and law.

"I’m proud to be part of Hartlepool’s vibrant culture and to know amazing local people who’ve become friends for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate for Hartlepool.

“I’m delivering the positive change I promised – the many millions of pounds I’ve secured but also the projects I have fought for - the new nuclear plant and the return of hospital services, issues close to my heart.

"I’ve rolled up my sleeves and supported local good causes, from Alice House to the RBL Poppy Appeal and our veterans.

“While others have made a series of personal attacks on me, I’ve preferred to just get on with the job, like when I spoke up for our town in the wake of the horrific terror related murder last year.

"I’m the only candidate with a proven track record of delivery for Hartlepool, compared to decades of neglect and abandonment by previous Labour incumbents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you vote on 4th of July please think hard. Hartlepool is a two horse race, Richard Tice knew this which is why he left for a better bet.

"Neither the Labour Candidate or myself were born here but we have both made it our home.

"We do have different views when it comes to our sovereignty, migration and how we pay for things.