Generous Hartlepool store customers boost Poppy appeal

Generous Poppy Appeal supporters at Morrisons supermarket in Hartlepool helped it be one of the retailer’s top three towns in the country for its Poppy Appeal total.

An amazing £15,100 was raised during the 2018 campaign which commemorated 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Members of Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal collection team, led by Sian Cameron, set up stall in the Clarence Road store for just over two weeks selling all kinds of poppy-related products.

Sian said: “Last year we raised £11,000 in Morrisons and it rocketed this year.

“Morrisons has always been a busy store, all the supermarkets in town are.

“The staff at Morrisons are spot on when it comes to the appeal and can’t do enough to help.

“They keep us stocked with tea, coffee and hot chocolate and really look after us.

“They also make sure the table goes in a prominent place and think about where we are going to get the most footfall.”

The total amount raised by Hartlepool as a whole during last year’s appeal is still being counted.

Sian learned the store achieved raised the third highest amount out in the UK.

She added: “I think they are almost as excited about us. We work as one big team.

“I think the highest amount for Morrisons was £18,000 so we weren’t too far off.”

Leigh Dobson, Morrisons Hartlepool customer services manager said it was a brilliant achievement for the store.

She said: “It just shows how generous our customers really are. Their support just gets better and better year on year.”