Generous Hartlepool students unite to save United

A group of kind-hearted students have come together to raise more than £100 to help save their beloved club Hartlepool United.

The youngsters from Hartlepool Sixth Form College organised a fundraising day at the college campus on Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, in the hope of raising as much as possible to keep the local club running.

Hartlepool Sixth form College Head Mark Hughes at the Save Pools event held at the College. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools are at threat of administration with the club needing to find £200,000 by January 25.

Organised by A Level student and Pools season ticket holder Cameron Sharp, along with the student council, the day featured five-a-side football matches between staff and students as well as a bake sale and football cards.

Passionate Pools supporter Cameron, 18, said he was delighted with the success of the day, which raised £130 for the appeal.

He said: “I have been going to Pools matches on and off for years and was gutted to hear what was happening, so I started organising this last Thursday and everyone has rallied around.

Charlotte Crangle and Cameron Sharp with their strip stickers and collection bucket at the Save Pools event held at the Hartlepool 6th Form College. Picture by FRANK REID

“There has been around seven people helping out on the stall and more than 20 people who played in the matches.

“I have also had messages from the Pools first team who have been thanking me for our fundraising.

“I am over the moon with how it has gone, people have been really generous and donated, so it has been absolutely fantastic.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form Head Mark Hughes said: “They have all done it off their own back and done really well.”