Generous shoppers donate more than 1,000 gifts to Hartlepool Giving Tree

Children woke up to presents on Christmas morning thanks to the generosity of Hartlepool shoppers.

More than 1,000 presents for youngsters were donated to the Giving Tree, which was situated in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in the run up to Christmas.

We are absolutely delighted once again for the fantastic response the Giving Tree appeal has received Joanne Horner

After last year’s incredible success of Middleton Grange’s Giving Tree initiative – on behalf of the Harbour Domestic Abuse Charity - customers once again showed how kind-hearted they are by donating more than 1,000 Christmas presents.

The campaign is now in its 11th year, and each year the support the Giving Tree receives from the local community is overwhelming.

Last year alone saw Hartlepool shoppers give an overwhelming 3,000 presents to the campaign.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said: “Our Giving Tree appeal has seen a dramatic increase in the number of gifts donated in the last two years. We received a staggering amount last year but this year has proved once again to be a huge success, taking the figures from the hundreds into the thousands.

“This couldn’t be a reality without the people of Hartlepool and their incredible generosity and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to take part.

“Every single gift will have made a difference to a child’s Christmas.”

Customers were invited to take a tag from the Giving Tree - which had specific details of a child’s age and gender - before choosing a gift for them. These were then collected by Harbour and distributed to children whose families are currently receiving help from the charity.

Joanne Horner of Harbour, said: “We are absolutely delighted once again for the fantastic response the Giving Tree appeal has received.

“The campaign has really gained momentum over the last few years and the shoppers of Middleton Grange continue to demonstrate their kindness in their ongoing support.

“All of the 1,274 presents were donated to children across the area, bringing joy to so many who at this time of year are going through a difficult time at home.”

Harbour offers 56 units of refuge accommodation across the North East to women and children who are leaving an abusive relationship.

The refuges offer open access, 24-hour cover and a range of support and guidance services for women and children. There is also support available in the community to those who need help and advice about how to keep themselves and their children safe.