Get all Christmassy with this double dose of Hartlepool fun from this weekend

A double dose of festive fun is on the way for a Hartlepool charity.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group (HSNSG) is asking people to wear Christmas jumpers and grab seasonal bargains in two great events.

Mr and Mrs Claus in their grotto at last year's Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group event.

First on the agenda is the group’s shopping extravaganza which is this Saturday from 11am to 4pm at AVenue in Lauder Street.

The fun includes 60 stalls, a chance to visit Mr and Mrs Claus in their grotto and live entertainment from singers, dancers and choirs. Entry is £2.

There will also be refreshments such as hot chocolate and Christmas sandwiches to buy.

Sam Gretton, from the HSNSG Core Fundraising Group, said: “We hope this year is just as good as previous years, back for the third year running and one of the biggest indoor events that takes place in our town.

“We have 60 stall holders from throughout the North East all coming together for our one day event within AVenue.

“We have stalls spread out over three floors which is fully accessible for anyone with mobility difficulties as there is a lift that goes to all floors.

“Hartlepool Freemasons again have kindly given us access to their chambers upstairs and also their Chapel which we will have performers in throughout the day. We also have a big Santa’s grotto along with Mrs Claus, food and refreshments are available from AVenue Cafe which includes Christmas lunches.”

Next comes the charity’s Christmas jumper day which will be held on Friday, December 21.

One of the stands at last year's shopping extravaganza.

People are invited to wear jumpers in their own workplace - or school - and be sponsored for doing it.

A spokesman said: “We’re asking people to make Hartlepool better with a sweater by wearing a Christmas jumper for the day and donating to Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group.

“So dig out your winter knitwear and join us!

“If you don’t own a festive sweater you could tinsel up an ordinary jumper, go all out with sequins and snowmen, or even knit your own.”

Find out more at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group Facebook page. And for more about the charity, contact (01429) 863766, email info@hsnsg.org.uk, or visit www.hsnsg. org.uk.