Get help as town revealed as having second stroke rate in region

A range of community events are being held to help stroke survivors as the town has the second highest rate of the condition in the region.

Stroke survivors and their families in Hartlepool won’t want to miss a series of awareness events taking place throughout May in the town’s Community Hubs.

The events have been organised during Stroke Awareness Month, which is being held throughout this month.

Every Wednesday throughout May, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sports and Physical Activity team, Community Connectors, a Stroke Association representative and a NHS professional will be present within Community Hub Central (York Road) from 10am to noon offering advice and information.

Two additional stroke awareness events will take place at Community Hub North (services provided by West View Advice and Resource Centre) on Tuesday, May 22, from 1pm to 3pm and Community Hub South (Owton Manor) on Tuesday, May 29, from 1pm to 3pm.

Organisers say anyone can drop by to find out more information on aftercare, receive a free blood pressure check, and discuss healthy lifestyle advice to help reduce the risk of having a stroke in the future.

Visitors to the events can also learn about how they can book an induction to try out a MOTOmed bike, a piece of specialist physiotherapy equipment that encourages recovery. This bike will be present at Community Hub South’s awareness event.

Lorraine Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s health and exercise co-ordinator, said: “Hartlepool has the second highest stroke rate in the region, and as May is Stroke Awareness Month we feel it’s important that the town’s residents are aware of ways to reduce the risk of a stroke, as well as important aftercare steps they can take should they experience one.

“These events are a fantastic opportunity for people to come along and have a free, confidential chat with health professionals, find out ways to improve their lifestyle and wellbeing or learn more about the MOTOmed bike.”

For more information on the events, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/stroke-aware-may or contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sports and Physical Activity team on 01429 284048/ feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk.