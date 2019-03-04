Get your entries in for this great Hartlepool event

On your marks! The race is underway to grab places in this year’s Hartlepool Marina five-mile road race.

The annual attraction - which has been held each year for more than ten years and which pulls 500 runners into the town - will be held on Sunday, April 14.

Winner Dominic Shaw in new record time of 24mins 14 secs.

Once again, it will start near the Wingfield Castle, then make its way to the sea front promenade, before heading to Seaton Carew and back again.

The chip timed event is described by experts as a fast, flat course which is great for people looking to record personal best times.

But Jane Wistow, from the organisers Burn Road Harriers, said the race was open to people of all running abilities as well as the elite.

“We get people aged from 15 up to their 80s and times from 23 minutes to 75 minutes. It is a race for everyone,” said Jane.

The race starts at 10.30am and the cost of entering is £12. Entrants must be at least 15 years old on the day of the race.

Last year’s race was won by former Hartlepool Mail journalist Dominic Shaw, from New Marske Harriers, in 24 minutes 15 seconds, ahead of Joshua Cowperthwaite from Middlesbrough Athletic Club who was 73 seconds further back, with Dean Newton, also from New Marske in third on 25 minutes 43 seconds.

Dominic beat the course record by knocking nine seconds off the former best mark.

The women’s race was won by Louise Talman from Darlington Harriers in 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

In the 2018 event, Burn Road Harriers had about 40 entrants with a similar number acting as marshals to make sure the event went smoothly.

Others came from running clubs in Redcar, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Billingham and North Yorkshire as well as entrants who travelled from even further afield to be a part of the event.

Entrants in this year’s competition are urged to sign up by entering the race online at the Harriers web page.

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers and athletics club is the town’s oldest running club established way back in 1895.

To find out more, runners should visit http://www.hartlepoolburnroad.co.uk.