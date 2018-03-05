Get your trainers on and join the cancer fight

Mum’s the word for charity officials as they step up the preparations for this year’s Hartlepool Race for Life.

Cancer Research UK is hoping Mother’s Day will be the spur for women to sign up and run.

Runners taking part in the 2017 Race for Life event at Seaton Carew.

They get to choose their event - either a Race for Life 5k or 10k - and would get to raise money for charity on Sunday, July 1.

This year’s race is along the Hartlepool Promenade on Coronation Drive and Frances Kippax-Geary, Cancer Research UK’s Hartlepool Event Manager, said: “By signing up to Race for Life, women in Hartlepool can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a special and unique experience - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way. Whether they plan to pound the pavements or amble to the finish line, every step participants take will help to support crucial research.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend more than £4million last year in the North East on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive the disease.

Frances added: “Every day, 40 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East. That’s why we’re calling on ladies in Hartlepool to sign up right now and join women from every walk of life at the start line this summer.

“Money raised through Race for Life is helping to drive research to help beat over 200 different types of cancer.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.