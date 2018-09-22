Giant pumpkin rolling and prizes all part of village leek show

Growers young and old proudly displayed their prize produce at a successful village show.

Hutton Henry Leek Club awarded prizes in a wide variety of categories for the best locally grown flowers and vegetables.

Julie Potter (left) and Margaret Collin admiring the flowers at the show.

There was a clutch of awards for the club’s youngest member Danny Potter.

He won Best Flowers in Show, Best Leeks and was crowned Overall Champion.

His grandfather Keith Farry, who was a lifelong member of Hutton Henry Leek Club, passed away this year.

In tribute all four of his grandchildren contributed to the Heaviest Vegetable category which was also won by Danny.

There was also success for veteran club member Dave Collin.

Dave, who is chairman of Hutton Henry Leek Club and its current longest serving member, won Best Vegetable for a pair of parsnips.

He said: “There were about 30 different classes of flowers and vegetables.

“It was a good turnout and the quality was pretty good considering we are only a small club of about a dozen members.

“It was a good display.”

This summer’s heatwave did have an impact on some of he entries, Dave admitted.

He said: “The dry weather did affect the leeks which weren’t as good as they usually are.”

Dave celebrated 30 years of exhibiting this year. A flashback to his entry of carrots in the 1989 previously featured on the Mail’s Memory Lane page.

St Francis Village Hall served as the venue and this year’s show which continued into the night.

Dave added: “There were presentations on the evening with a buffet and entertainment in the village hall. All of the exhibits get auctioned off and the money goes towards providing the leek show for the next year and a bit goes to charity too.”

The show ended as is tradition with the rolling of a giant pumpkin down a hill and through the village for charity.