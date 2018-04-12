Gina’s not on song with First Dates partner

Tarot reader Gina Pontoni found love wasn’t on the cards when she appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates.

Viewers saw jazz singer Gina’s meeting with singer-songwriter Nik on last night’s edition of the hit show.

Gina with her date Nik

But her hopes of a harmonious relationship bit the dust, with Nik striking a bum note.

Gina, 52, isn’t planning a reunion any time soon: “He was a nice guy and we got on as friends,” she said.

“But there was just no romance.”

While 57-year-old Nik may have proved a wash-out, Gina was still over the moon with her taste of the TV spotlight.

The programme is filmed at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in Central London and diners are welcomed by maître d’ Fred Sirieix.

“Fred was gorgeous, he was just lovely,” said Gina.

“In fact all the staff were lovely. Everybody was great and it was a wonderful experience.”

Gina’s edition was originally scheduled for next week - she even appears in Radio Times - but was brought forward at short notice.

She was contacted by the production company on Tuesday night to be told that her appearance would be transmitted a week early.

“There was a change of plan - I only found out the previous evening that it was happening,” she said.

Gina’s career in showbiz may have made her no stranger to the spotlight but she was still a little apprehensive ahead of tuning in to the show.

With no previews available, last night’s broadcast was Gina’s fitst chance to see how she came across on the small screen.

“I don’t get stage fright, so I wasn’t frightened on the date, but I was a bit nervous to see how it looked on screen,” she said.

“They had a four-hour interview with me - they want to know everything about you - so I was interested to see how they edited me .

“I was a little nervous about that.”

Gina is ready for love after spending years on the road with her singing career, which has seen her working in the USA and opening for soul legend Ben E King on his UK tour.

“My love life was put on hold because I was never in one place long enough to settle down,” she said.

“I was living like a gypsy for years and years.

“When I came home, I just thought ‘It is the right time.’ I love First Dates, so I decided to apply.”