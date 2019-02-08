Girl, 12, suffers eye injuries following 'altercation' at country park in Hartlepool

A schoolgirl has suffered injuries to her eye following an "altercation" at a country park in Hartlepool.

The 12-year-old was injured following an incident at Summerhill Country Park yesterday afternoon.

Police have said that the girl suffered "minor injuries" to her eye and had to be taken to University Hospital of North Tees.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "Police were called to a report of an altercation involving two young girls on Summerhill Lane in Hartlepool at 3.25pm yesterday.

"A 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries to her eye and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees as a precaution.

"Officers are trying to establish how the girl came about her injuries.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jason Young from Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 021724.

"Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."