Give A Little Gift: How you can help your Hartlepool Mail fill Santa’s sack with gifts

MKM Building Supplies have once again teamed up with The Hartlepool Mail to help collect items for the annual Give A Little Gift appeal.

The appeal, which was launched on November 14, asks for a little help for Santa, so those who would go without a gift this festive season have something to open on Christmas Day.

The branch on Burn Road has been the collection point for the last couple of years, and staff at the branch are hoping they can top last year’s donations.

Gifts for all ages are welcome, from small cuddly toys and selection boxes to perfumes and larger donations – but they don’t have to break the bank. Every gift no matter how small is precious and will help to bring a smile to a child on Christmas Day.

Once collected, they will be distributed to organisations and charities around Hartlepool, who will make sure they go to those who need them.

Read more: How you can help children in Hartlepool smile this Christmas

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, branch director Mick Sumpter said: “Here we are again, another Christmas just around the corner, giving us the opportunity to do something really positive for the Children of Hartlepool.

“This year, we want to make it our best ever. We have set ourselves a target of collecting over 700 gifts. However, we can’t do this without your help.

“It’s hard to believe that within our town we have so many children who potentially won’t be opening a present on Christmas Day, that’s a fact. So please, please help us get to that magical figure.

Gifts can be dropped off to MKM Building Supplies during opening times. Please provide your donation, which must be new, unwrapped.