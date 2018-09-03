'Go on Molly lass!' - Messages of support for X Factor hopeful Molly Scott

Her powerful performance on the opening weekend of The X Factor certainly got people talking.

And now the public have thrown their support behind local lass Molly Scott as she heads to the next stage of the competition.

Molly blew judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie William and wife Ayda Field away - gaining four yeses to secure her spot at the next round.

Tomlinson, whose band One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010, even compared 16-year-old Molly to pop superstar and Grammy award-winning Christina Aguilera.

The teenager, who just collected her GCSE results at English Martyrs in Hartlepool last month, was the talk of social media after her performance aired on Saturday.

Here is some of the reaction to Molly's performance from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page, and from Twitter after the show:

Her vocals have been compared to Christina Aguilera. Picture: Thames/Syco

Shazza Foxton: "Wishing you with luck."

Pamela Smith: "She was brilliant."

Yvonne Innes: "Good luck Molly. You got this."

Donna Gough: "Class good luck."

X Factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Simon Cowell and Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Thames/Syco.

Rea Brookes: "Fantastic voice well done."

Carol Pringle: "Go on Molly lass."

Morgan (@iwant2drivern): "I loved Molly Scott!! She can sing, and deserves more recognition! She was amazing, she’s gonna go far she deserves it!"

Kieran Stokes (@kieranstokes): "Molly Scott did it for me on tonight's @TheXFactor incredible vocals and amazing stage presence! Gonna go far."

Louise Kelly (@louisekelly868): "The girl Molly Scott is amazing."

Lisa (@lisacartwrigh15): "Loving this year's @TheXFactor @robbiewilliams &beautiful wife Ayda @SimonCowell Molly Scott to win!"

Isobel (@IzzyRascal99): "Hey that mOLLY she amazing I love it and her voice it so good and she got the power."

@TheGalPalBible: "Molly Scott, a potential winner of the @TheXFactor????"

Rebecca (@ beccasimmons_): "Last tweet about it but Molly Scott has to win X Factor..goosebumps from watching her..only 16?!?!"

Emma Newland (@Em_Newland): "@TheXFactor Wow Molly Scott was amazing! #XFactor"

Seb Sandofrd( @SebSandford): "Oh my gosh. Molly Scott is amazing !! #XFactor @TheXFactor."