Gold health award for Hartlepool’s Amacus training

A Hartlepool firm has been honoured for putting health at the top of its agenda for both staff and the local community for the third year.

Training specialists Amacus achieved the silver accolade at the North East Better Health at Work Awards 12 months ago – and this year went one better to claim the Gold standard.

We are delighted to have succeeded in reaching the gold standard. The icing on the cake for the business and staff was having fun taking part in the activities, which we did as a team. Christine Hall

The firm ran health and wellbeing campaigns for staff and created a strategy for the whole business, as well as involving family and friends and other members of the community to spread health messages more widely.

Activities included taking part in Hartlepool’s Walk for Women, supporting the MacMillian World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and a Mindfulness session for all staff.

Managing director Christine Hall said: “We are delighted to have succeeded in reaching the gold standard.

“The icing on the cake for the business and staff was having fun taking part in the activities, which we did as a team.

“Not only did we improve our health and wellbeing, but it also boosted team working and morale.

“We are now proactively working towards the Continuing Excellence level of the award, which is a priority for us as a company.”

Steven Carter, health improvement practitioner at Hartlepool Borough Council and lead for workplace health, said: “The Better Health at Work Award assessors were very impressed with the evidence provided by Amacus as part of their gold level assessment portfolio.”