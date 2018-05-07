GP who worked in Hartlepool admits 30 misconduct allegations

A GP who worked in Hartlepool has admitted a large number of misconduct allegations before a medical tribunal.

Dr Steven Harry Andelic found himself before a panel of the Medical Practioners Tribunal Service following an investigation by the General Medical Council.

He admited 30 allegations, most relating to issuing prescriptions without going through proper procedures.

The tribunal in Manchester found Dr Andelic’s fitness to practice impaired because of misconduct. It has not yet decided what action to take.

Dr Andelic’s area of practice was given as North Tees and Hartlepool.

He previously worked for the Hart Medical Practice in Hartlepool.

Eight of the allegations admited by Dr Andelic and found proved by the panel were to issue prescriptions to one patient without any consultation between August 2013 and July 2014.

A further eight were for deleting that he had prescribed medication from the medical records of two patients between July 15, 2013 and February 2014.

Five were of failing to record issuing a prescriptions to one patient between August 5, 2013 and July 9, 2014.

Dr Andelic also admitted deleting and replacing the issue date on a prescription on three occasions when he knowingly no longer worked at Hart Medical Practice.

He also attended a pharmacy in Hartlepool on October 7 and 31 in 2013, and May 10 and July 11 in 2014, when he signed for and picked up a prescription in the name of a patient’s son.

And Dr Andelic worked as a medical practitioner when he knew he was suspended from the medical register.

Chair of the panel Geoffrey Payne said his conduct ‘was dishonest’, adding: “And that by reason of the matters set out above your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct.”

The hearing reconvenes on August 28.