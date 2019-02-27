Grandson in bid to shed SEVEN stone to keep promise to his nana to get fit

A devoted grandson is on a mission to lose seven stone and run a half marathon in memory of his nana.

Ryan Clayton, from Seaton, hopes to shed the pounds to raise cash for a family charity which looks to support people with cancer.

Slimmer Ryan Clayton is taking on a fitness challenge in memory of his late nana Ellen Moore.

The 24-year-old, started his fitness challenge in January weighing in at 24st 13lb, after making a promise to his late nana, Ellen Moore, that he would get fit.

As part of his journey the dad-of-two plans to run a half marathon from Easington to Seaton and raise funds for the Kay Smith Fund.

And the charity is one close to his heart as it was set up to keep the legacy of relative Kay Smith alive after she sadly lost her battle to cancer in 2006 aged just 37.

He said: “My nana passed away on January 12 after suffering with COPD and pneumonia.

Ryan Clayton is on a mission to get fit.

“While she was in hospital she asked me if I would get fit.

“I had piled a lot of weight on and she was always worried about that.

“My aim is to lose seven stone and run a half marathon, covering 13.1 miles from Easington Colliery to Seaton Carew.”

Ryan started to lose weight on January 7 this year and has already lost four stone.

Kay Smith sadly lost her battle to cancer in 2006 aged just 37.

He now weighs 21st 3lb and hopes to raise as much as possible for the family charity through his efforts.

Already he has raised around £300 through donations, and he has thanked family and friends after they raised £800 during his nana’s funeral

Ryan said: “I found out on January 8 that my nana was dying and I had already made the promise to her that I would get fit. “I have decided that I will combine both losing weight and the half marathon to raise money for the charity and keep my promise.

“The Kay Smith Fund is a Hartlepool charity and it has donated more than £100,000 over the years to various cancer charities.”

Ryan, who is dad to Ollie, six, and Jacob, five months, says his partner Lauren Davies and the rest of his family are behind him every step of the way.

Read more: Charity set up in memory of Hartlepool woman Kay Smith donates thousands to Alice House HospiceHe continued: “They are supporting me throughout this and I also have the support of both Run Fit Hartlepool who have donated a bike to help me lose wight and CrossFit Hartlepool who are giving me exercise classes for free.”

To donate via Ryan’s Go Fund Me page, visit: https://bit.ly/2GS8x5n