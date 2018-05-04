Great British Bake Off finalist at spring fair

Baking enthusiasts can put their culinary skills to the test as Great British Bake Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey comes to Wynyard Hall this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the venue’s Best of British Spring Fayre competition features four categories suitable for all ages.

Budding little chefs can enter the children’s cupcake or children’s gingerbread category, while adults are invited to enter a Victoria sponge technical challenge or the novelty cake show stopper challenge.

The competition is free to enter, and judging takes place at 2pm on both days. Each winner will receive a gift voucher for Wynyard.

There will be various events for all the family, with stalls filled with spring homeware, plants, gifts, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery and toys.

The Biscuit Factory is installing a pop-up art gallery and foodies wil find all kinds of tantalising treats from local producers such as gourmet pies and sausages, handmade cheese, confectionery, artisan gin, ales and more.

Children will be entertained with fairground rides, arts and crafts from Durham Wildlife Trust, face painting and an animal petting zoo.