Great North Air Ambulance attends incident in Hartlepool and one person taken to hospital
The air ambulance attended an incident in Hartlepool on Sunday where one casualty was taken to hospital.
The Great North Air Ambulance landed near Skelton Street in the West View area of town at around lunchtime on January 2.
It took off a short time later, however, it is not believed the helicopter transported anyone to hospital.
Instead someone was ferried to hospital in an ambulance by road.
A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at a private address in Hartlepool at 1.35pm.
“A paramedic crew and the air ambulance attended.
"We have taken one patient to hospital accompanied by a doctor from the air ambulance.”
No details of the incident that led to the arrival of the emergency services or the type of injuries sustained are known at this time.
The Mail has contacted the Great North Air Ambulance for further details.