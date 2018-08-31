Great North Run 2018: Five of the best places for breakfast in Newcastle according to TripAdvisor

The popular Great North Run will be shortly upon us, seeing thousands of eager runners take to the streets of Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields as part of the annual race.

If you’re in Newcastle watching the start of the race, what better way to get the day off to a great start than with a tasty breakfast either before or after the race has started?

From eggs Benedict, to a traditional full English to smoothie bowls, Newcastle has a wide range of places to grab a tasty breakfast

Here are five of the best breakfast places in Newcastle according to TripAdvisor.

Monsieur Crepe

Monsieur Crepe offers a variety of tasty breakfast options, both savoury and sweet, so if you’re looking for a spot of breakfast this cafe offers plenty of choice.

From bacon and sausages to American pancakes, Monsieur Crepe has something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit: monsieurcrepe.co.uk/



Long Play Cafe

Long Play Cafe offer a wide range of delicious breakfast dishes, including a full English, pancakes, breakfast stotties and French toast.

With friendly service and good quality dishes at reasonable prices, this is a great place to go for a spot of breakfast.

Visit: longplaycafe.co.uk/



Quay Ingredient

Quay Ingredient, located on Newcastle’s quayside, offers delicious breakfast and brunch options that keep customers returning again and again.

This cosy cafe is a popular choice with locals and tourists alike, so if you’re looking for a tasty breakfast in an atmospheric setting this is a great place to go.

Visit: quayingredient.co.uk/



Quilliam Brothers

Quilliam’s may be a tea house, but it serves a wide selection of tasty food alongside a range of both traditional and exotic teas.

If you’re looking for a spot of breakfast, they have a wide range of delicious dishes to choose from, and if you’re in the mood for something sweet then the selection of homemade cakes and scones will not disappoint.

Visit: quilliambrothers.com/



Olive and Bean

Olive and Bean is a popular cafe located in the heart of Newcastle, close to Grainger Market.

The breakfast menu is extensive, so whether you fancy eggs benedict, a traditional full English, porridge, waffles or bagels, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

They also offer vegetarian options and again, if you’re in the mood for something sweet then the wide selection of sweet treats are a must-try.

Visit: oliveandbean.co.uk/