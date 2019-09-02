Great North Run 2019: Which celebrities are running this year?

In amongst these runners will be some famous faces including a former long jumper, a racing driver and comedian. Here are the celebrities running this year and the charities they are supporting.

Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s first team coach and former player will be taking part in this year’s marathon. Michael is running to raise awareness and money for the Michael Carrick Foundation. Money raised from the run will go to two two of the Foundation’s projects - Carrick’s Street Reds, in partnership with the Manchester United Foundation and Girls Without Boundaries, in partnership with the Lancashire Cricket Foundation.

Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the 2014 Great North Run.

Sophie Raworth

The BBC newsreader will be running this year’s marathon and is no stranger to the route, having taken part last year. Sophie has also run the London Marathon and credits trainer Karen Weir, who also trained TV presenter Jenni Falconer for her London Marathon in 2010.

Nell McAndrew

Nell was one of the fastest female celebrities ever to run the Virgin Money London Marathon, so the Great North Run should be a breeze to the model and TV personality turned amature athelete. Nell is running to support the Bodie Hodges Foundation, which promotes organ donation and provides free respite for families from the East Midlands bereaved of a child of any age.

Nell McAndrew after completing the London Marathon.

Philippa Tomson

Good Morning Britain’s news correspondent will be running again this year. In 2009 Philippa ran the Great North Run to raise money and awareness for charity, Someone Cares, offers a free counselling service for survivors and supporters of abuse, specialising in childhood sexual abuse, rape and sexual assault. This year Phillippa is running in support of the Humane Society International.

Chris Tomlinson

Retired long jumper and record holder Chris will be taking part this year and raising funds for charity Zoe’s Place. This charity supports children in need of special and palliative care.

Sophie Raworth will be running this year.

Matt Pagan

The Collabro star and 2014 Britain’s Got Talent winner is running The Great North Run 2019 for Graham Wylie Foundation, which hands over 100% of its donations to deserving causes including organisations and charities from across the North East for projects that will benefit underprivileged or vulnerable young people.

Zoe Birkett

Winner of Pop Idol and star of West End musical Rock of Ages, Zoe will be running this year in support of the Make a Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Michael Carrick is running in support of his foundation.

Rob Deering

The comedian, guitarist and writer is taking part this year in support of Parkinson’s UK, the charity that drives better care, treatments and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s.

Steve Rider

Touring Car Championship presenter Steve Rider is running to support the Sporting Memories Foundation, a charity that tackles Dementia, Depression and Loneliness through the power of sports reminiscence.

Gary Jones

Another runner in support of the Sporting Memories Foundation is former Bradford City captain Gary Jones.

Paul O'Neill

British Touring Car Championship presenter and driver Paul is also running in support of the Sporting Memories Foundation.

Marcus Bean