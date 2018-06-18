Greatham Feast king and queen crowned as 557th set to start this week

Hartlepool as a new king and queen who have been chosen by organisers of the annual Greatham Feast.

The traditional celebration in Greatham Village is now just days away and organisers hope to see hundreds of people flock to the four-day event.

Greatham Feast Queen Erin Alderson. Photo by Kane Young Photography.

Phillip Baldwin, 13, has been crowned king and the queen is Erin Alderson, 13.

This is the first year the organisers have chosen and king and queen for the annual event, which is also set to have the Great Greatham Bake Off - inspired by the hit show Great British Bake Off.

The annual Greatham Feast is set to kick off on Thursday, June 21 and will run until Sunday June, 24, featuring a range of activities and events to mark the birthday of St John the Baptist.

Now in its 557th year, the bulk of the festival will take place on the village green, but some activities will also take place at various locations including the community centre and the Bull & Dog pub.

Greatham Feast King Phillip Baldwin. Photo by Kane Young Photography.

Greatham Feast committee member Cheryl Hutchinson, 49, from Greatham, said: “For the first time this year we have crowned a Greatham Feast King as well as our annual Greatham Feast Queen.

“Ahead of the feast we held a disco for the little ones where our winners were chosen.

“Phillip Baldwin, 13, and Erin Alderson, 13, were chosen and they were well deserved for the titles as they danced all night.”

She added: “On the Thursday there will be a five-a-side football tournament, on the Friday there will be a baby show and a church service, as well as a Greatham pensioners tea at the community centre.

“The Friday night there will be pub games in the Bull & Dog pub and then Saturday will be the main day featuring a fancy dress parade, Ami Ford doing her Move it Session, along with live bands, and stalls.”

Acts set to entertain grown at the green on the Saturday include sister act LIV’n’G.

Carnival rides and a Great Greatham Bake Off - inspired by the hit show - have also been planned for the festival.

On Sunday there will be games on the Green including tug-of-war to get the whole community involved.

Cheryl, duty manager at Greatham Hospital, said: “There are around 13 of us on the committee this year and for a lot of us it is our first year organising it.

“I has been going for a long time now and we are hoping to see around 500 people turn out on the Saturday.”

For more details on timings for each activity visit: http://www.greathamvillage.co.uk/events