Gritting crews work round the clock to try to keep County Durham moving amid 'historic' winter weather

Work is continuing today to keep County Durham moving during what experts are describing as an 'historic' episode of winter weather.

Further snowfall, winds of up to 45mph and snowdrifts that are 15ft in places mean conditions remain extremely difficult across the county.

A snow plough works to keep the road clear at Medomsley crossroads near Consett, County Durham.

Gritting crews continue to work around the clock to plough and treat priority one routes but with a number of roads remaining closed, motorists are once again being advised only to travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary.

The following roads around the county remained closed today:

* A689 – Cowshill to Alston, Cumbria, closed at Cowshill

* B6295 – Cowshill to Allenheads, Northumberland, closed at Cowshill

* C21 – Rookhope to Allenheads, Northumberland, closed at Rookhope

* B6278 – Stanhope to Edmundbyers, closed at Crawleyside, Stanhope, and Edmundbyers

* C16 – Stanhope to Castleside, closed at Crawleyside Stanhope and Horseleyhope, Castleside

* B6278 – Stanhope to Egglestone, closed at Stanhope and Eggleston

* B6277 – Teesdale to Cumbria, closed at Middleton

* B6276 – Teesdale to Cumbria, closed at Middleton

* C27 – St John's Chapel to Landon Beck, closed at St John's Chapel and Landon Beck

* C28 – Westgate to Newbiggin, closed at Westgate and Newbiggin

* C77 – Rookhope to Ireshopeburn, closed at Rookhope and Ireshopeburn

* C78 – Rookhope to Westgate, closed at Rookhope and Westgate

* C18A– Crook to Stanley Crook, closed at Crook and Stanley

* C11 – Quaking Houses to Burnhope

* C11 – Holmeside Lane, Quaking Houses to Wagtail Lane, Craghead

* A6076 – Causey Road, Shield Row

* B6277 – Cotherstone to Lartington

* A179 – Southbound slip onto A19 Sheraton Interchange

* C18 A – Church Hill Bank Crook

* A690 – Low Jobs Hill to Church Hill Crook

* Low Jobs Hill to B6299