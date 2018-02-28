Gritting crews working 'flat out' in Hartlepool

People are being urged to be extra careful on Hartlepool's roads following the latest snowfall.

Hartlepool Borough Council says its gritting crews are working flat out to try to keep on top of the extreme weather conditions.

A snow plough on the A181 over the A19

Residents in Cairnston Road at Naisberry Park and Bamburgh Road at Clavering have reported particularly difficult road conditions.

Snow ploughs have also been out on the A181 over the A19 near Castle Eden while driving conditions are difficult across much of Hartlepool.

Reader Alison Darby sent us a picture of cars stuck on Kingsley Avenue, Hartlepool, this morning where the road was impassable due to drifting snow from the recreation ground.

Police were still trying to get people out at 11am.

A taxi on Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew.

The council advises people to take extra care when driving on snow-covered roads.

All council-operated home-to-school and day centre transport services have been cancelled today (Wednesday) due to the bad weather.

It has apologised for any inconvenience.

Many schools and colleges across the town are closed today.

Vehicles stuck in Kingsley Avenue, Hartlepool. Picture sent in by Alison Darby.

Durham County Council says the heavy snowfall is making it particularly difficult for rubbish and recycling collections around the county.

John Reed, the council’s head of technical services, said: “We are experiencing very challenging conditions throughout the county particularly on untreated roads.

“Our gritting crews are working extremely hard across priority one routes and we have also called in extra resources

“However, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout the day we would strongly advise people only to travel if necessary.”

