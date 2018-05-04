Guides and Rainbows discover the inside story of woman’s 5,500 walk challenge

Youngsters were set their own map reading and walking task hearing about a woman’s coastal challenge first hand.

Commander Jane Allen has made it her task to cover 5,500 miles on foot as part of her Victory Walk 17-18, which began on October 21 from Portsmouth and is scheduled to be complete in around a year.

1st Easington Village Church Brownies and 1st Easington Village Rainbows are given a rundown of the journey so far by Jane Allen's husband Frank.

While passing through East Durham, she took the chance to stop and meet 1st Easington Village Church Brownies and 1st Easington Village Rainbows.

Jane, who is being supported by her husband Frank who is driving the Victory Van, set out on the walk to mark her close involvement with The Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNAS), which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, and her retirement from the Royal Naval Reserve.

Brown Owl Katharine Curry said: “The Brownies and Rainbows were first introduced to the Victory Van followed by a short explanation of Jane’s walk.

“There was lots of discussion and questioning how long will it take you, how far do you walk in one day, what happens if it is very muddy, what do you carry in your rug sack?

There was lots of discussion and questioning how long will it take you, how far do you walk in one day, what happens if it is very muddy, what do carry in your rug sack? Katharine Curry

“The Brownies and Rainbows found it fascinating and wished Jane lots of luck completing her walk by December 2018.”

She went on to suggest to the Brownies and Rainbows do their map reading practice and make plans for their own short walk.

Jane’s walk is taking her anti-clockwise around the country, with the money raised to help the WRNS’s Benevolent Trust and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

As she follows her route, she has been writing an online blog to record her progress.

On her way to Hartlepool she enjoyed a visit to Glady’s Vintage Tea Rooms in Seaton Carew, taking in its Second World War theme and military photos, as well as its background music featuring Vera Lynn.

She also passed by HMS Trincomalee and the Hartlepool Marina, before heading along the Durham Heritage Coast.

She said: “I never knew it as it was before, but talking to local people I’m struck by how proud they are of their mining heritage, and the regeneration that has taken place since the coal mines closed.”

More about her progress can be found via www.victorywalk.uk and her Facebook page.