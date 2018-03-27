Gung Ho! girls to take on 5k challenge in fight against Motor Neurone Disease

They call themselves the Mad Neurotic Divas and this week this group of women will tackle a 5k run and obstacle course for a cause close to their hearts.

Nine Hartlepool friends and family members have signed up to take part in or support the very first Gung Ho! charity event at Wynyard Hall on Saturday.

Brian Hamilton who died of Motor Neurone Disease

They include Sandra Hamilton, 72, who tragically lost her husband Brian Hamilton to Motor Neurone Disease in October.

The group, which also includes Brian’s daughters Jayne Donkin and Michelle Moran, hope to raise as much money as possible for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association to help others affected by the devastating condition.

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive degenerative condition of the brain for which there is no cure.

Brian, who was 75, died just 11 months after he was diagnosed.

Sandra said: “30% of people are lost to it within the first year. This is why it’s so important to put help out there for other people.

“We didn’t know about the association until well into Brian’s illness.

“We found out afterwards they could have made things easier earlier for Brian.”

The family have set up an online fundraising page at JustGiving.

They say on the page: “Watching him suffer was the hardest thing we’ve ever done and it is our hope that by raising funds and helping raise awareness we will contribute to finding the treatments and cures that are so desperately needed.”

The group taking part in Gung Ho! also includes Rebecca Hall, Katy Ingledew, Kirsten Fleming, Gail McGough, Richelle Hunter and Lesley Oxley.

Some are doing the combined 5k run and inflatable obstacle course while others will be collecting money among the crowd by shaking buckets.

They have had special T-shirts printed with Brian’s photograph on the back.

Sandra added: “I’m down as a first reserve but I am going to do it if someone is unable to.

“I am a bit nervous but I will give it my best shot.

“I bet I am not the oldest person doing it.”

Sandra and the girls are hoping that Hartlepool Borough Council will adopt the MND Charter to help influence positively the lives of people living with MND in their community.

To donate go to the girls go to the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sandra-hamilton