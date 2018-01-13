H'Angus takes to Hartlepool town centre to drum up cash support for struggling club

The mascot of troubled Hartlepool United Football Club has taken to the streets to drum up cash support for the team.

H'Angus was outside the town's Morrisons store, earlier today. armed with a collection bucket.

And after spending a few hours collecting cash from residents keen to help the struggling club, he and some of the club's stewards made their way to St James' Park ahead of the Newcastle Game.

It is understood the club needs to raise £200,000 by January 25 to pay players’ and staff wages and keep the administrators out as it desperately looks for a new buyer.

The club is currently facing a threat of going into administration over its lack of cash.

H'Angus said: "I have been following the club since I was three-years-old, I can't let my club down now.

"We're hoping to have raised between £1,500 and £2,000 but it hasn't been counted up yet.

"We have had such a great response and everyone in Hartlepool has been so supportive.

"We spent a few hours in Morrisons then made our way to Newcastle, and the fans there were unbelieveable.

"They were giving us their best wishes. It really has been unbelieveable the support we have received."

H'Angus will be at the town's Morrisons store again tomorrow (Sunday) from 10.30am until 2pm.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding appeal set up by Pools fan Rachel Cartwright is gathering momentum as almost £39,000 has been raised within days of its launch.

The club's plight is being supported by football fans and figures from across the country.

To donate to the page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub