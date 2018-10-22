Halloween theme for half-term fun in Hartlepool

There will be a Halloween theme alongside more familiar activities taking place at Summerhill during the half-term holiday week.

The week kicks off on Tuesday, October 30, with a broomstick and wand making session for budding witches and wizards aged three and above.

And the activities will continue until Friday, November 2.

Claire McDonald, Hartlepool Borough Council’s outreach officer, said: “Our annual October half term week is always packed full of fearsome fun and outdoor activities.

“There’s something for families of all ages, from woodland games and a cookout to a storybook trail based around popular children’s book ‘Room on the Broom’.

“We’d encourage parents interested in bringing their little boos and ghouls along to our spooky events to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Alongside the Halloween themed activities, there will be an Xplorer Event on the Wednesday, where people can join in the family friendly competition to find hidden markers using a map.

Then on the Thursday morning, it will be junior archery, where people will have the chance to develop new skills.

In the afternoon, the archery session is opened up to families to try.

All events other than the Xplorer session on Wednesday, October 31, are bookable in advance.

Spaces are limited and anyone interested in joining the fun is encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

To book on to one of the sessions taking place, call Summerhill Country Park and Visitors Centre on 01429 284584.