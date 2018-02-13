Harry Potter work of art goes on display at Hartlepool venue

A wizard looking shield inspired by Harry Potter has gone on display at a Hartlepool venue.

Created by art student Tyler McKeown, the magical work of art was created specially for a Harry Potter night at the town’s Community Hub Central.

Cleveland College of Art and Design student, Tyler McKeown. Picture by FRANK REID

Hub staff have now put the shield on display for all to see.

Tyler, 21, who hails from Somerset, was commissioned by the community hub to make the item to add a bit of magic to its Harry Potter children’s night on February 1.

Special laser cutting equipment was used to carefully craft dozens of individual pieces before assembling the finished spellbinding piece.

Tyler, who is studying Production Design for Stage and Screen at Cleveland College of Art and Design in Hartlepool, said: “Jackie Johnson from the community hub sent in a request to the college and my tutor recommended me.

“I have a particular passion for Harry Potter and have done things before.

“I was very pleased with how it turned out. I think it was better than I was expecting.

“Jackie said it was well received and was really happy with it and commended me on my professionalism.

“It was commissioned with the intent to use and keep on display. It will be displayed alongside some other people’s work they have had done previously.”

Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts school formed the background for the shield made of mounted card with crossed wands.

Tyler also made Demiguise, Niffler, and Occamy creatures from JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts series as part of the shield.

Library officer Jackie said: “We have worked with the art college previously.

“I thought it was a fabulous, unique piece of work.

“Tyler was really professional considering she is a first year student.

“It is going to be displayed in the community room all the time with artwork from other events we have held in the past.”

The community hub Harry Potter Night saw young wizards, witches and ‘muggles’ celebrate the magic of the JK Rowling books with a night of witchcraft and wizardry.

The hub was filled with fog potions, dry ice and children got to try their hand at some magic spells.

Other libraries across town also held events.