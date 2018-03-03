Hartlepool academy holding open day

One of Hartlepool’s leading primary schools is opening its doors to visitors.

Eldon Grove Acadmey, will be holding an open day to show parents and carers, what’s on offer at the school.

Pupils at Eldon Grove Academy in Hartlepool.

The academy, which is part of the Extol Academy Trust, will open its doors on Thursday, March 15, giving families the chance to appreciate why Ofsted inspectors rated it so highly.

This opportunity will also enable parents and carers of children approaching school age to visit nursery and reception classes before making a decision about their child’s primary education.

Visitors to Eldon Grove Academy will be invited to see learning in action and have the chance to speak to teachers and pupils about life in the school.

A host of activities will be available from 9.30am to 11.30am for potential pupils to experience.

Assistant head and early years lead, Claire Martindale, said: “We are often contacted by parents and carers trying to decide upon their nursery or primary school so we thought it would be a good idea to open up our doors.

“This opportunity will let them see how we personalise learning, find out about flexible nursery hours, join in the fun of the classroom and speak to staff.

“As a parent myself, I know choosing a school can be a difficult decision and I believe getting a real feel for the school is one of the best ways to help a parent decide.”

Ofsted inspectors rated Eldon Grove early years provision outstanding because children get an excellent start to their education and make outstanding progress, teaching is outstanding and inspirational, a huge range of activities, the outdoor area is well equipped and children’s behaviour is exemplary due to very high expectations.

Eldon Grove Academy’s early years provision can cater for 75 children in reception and 78 in nursery.

The school is now accepting admissions for September 2018. For further information or to reserve a place on the open day contact Eldon Grove Academy on (01429) 273895.