Hartlepool Aldi stores’ Christmas help for foodbanks

Aldi stores in Hartlepool helped charities and foodbanks by donating surplus food this Christmas.

Nearly 20 charities received an early Christmas present from the retailer thanks to the donations from North East stores.

Aldi invited applications from local charities and foodbanks to make the most of unsold festive fare after stores closed on Christmas Eve.

Around 200 tonnes of food were donated across the country, with each participating store giving away more than 1,600 meals on average.

A total of 19 charities and food banks across the North East received a donation.

Oliver King at Aldi said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest from charities and food banks in the North East, which shows just how important this kind of initiative is. We hope the food we have donated has made a real difference this Christmas.”