Hartlepool ambassadors needed to help others

A charity which provides care and support for people living with a terminal illness is looking for volunteers to take on a variety of roles – including community ambassadors.

The request for helpers comes from Marie Curie which has shops in Hartlepool and Billingham.

The charity says: “As an ambassador, you’ll go into local communities and talk about Marie Curie’s work.

“If that sounds daunting, don’t worry, we supply a toolkit of talks and lots of information and statistics to help you explain who we are and what we do.

“You’ll build your own local contacts and arrange you’re own talks. So it’s a role for someone who is organised and enthusiastic about Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie is also looking for “helper volunteers” to visit terminally ill people in their homes, offering companionship and support for up to three hours each week.

“The role involves helping with activities such as reading, making short trips to the shops and providing information on local services. It also requires patience, empathy and the ability to listen.

“Helper volunteers receive extensive training, and then ongoing support throughout their time volunteering.”

In addition, there are “vital roles” in the charity’s shops.

“Volunteers are so important to Marie Curie’s work. We have opportunities based in your community, working with patients and their families, in offices and in hospices.”

As for the work Marie Curie does – “we’re here to help you and everyone affected by your diagnosis to achieve the best quality of life, and support you to keep your independence and dignity for as long as possible.

“This includes treating or managing pain and other symptoms with medicines, therapies and other specialist approaches. It also means giving emotional support to you and your family.”

Contact Marie Curie on (0800) 716 146 or email supporter.relations@mariecurie.org.uk