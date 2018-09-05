Hartlepool answers call to clean up town in war on waste plastic

A new group set up to tackle the scourge of waste plastic in Hartlepool has hailed a big community clean up a huge success.

Plastic Free Hartlepool put out a call to people to support a Big Clean Up initiative on Saturday.

People of all ages helped to tidy up Hartlepool.

Individuals and groups were encouraged to spend some time tidying up a small part of their neighbourhoods.

Around 100 people of all ages responded with many sharing the results with the group’s Facebook page.

Fiona Wilkins, who started Plastic Free Hartlepool, said: “I wasn’t sure what the response was going to be like.

“About 50 groups of people and individuals got involved.

Litter collected by Lisa Empson on the Headland as part of Plastic Free Hartlepool's event.

“There were at least 100 people cleaning their areas which is amazing.”

Fiona said they hope to keep the momentum going with another clean due to be held early next month.

She started the group in June. In that short time membership of the Facebook page has rocketed to over 600 members.

The group, inspired by the movement Surfers Against Sewage, focuses on reducing plastic use, working with businesses and the council, and spearhead community and beach cleans.

Jase Bland of Plastic Free Hartlepool during the Big Town Tidy Up.

Businesses and the wider community are invited to a screening of a film about the impact of plastics on wildlife at Hartlepool Yacht Club on September 18 at 6.30pm.