Hartlepool athletics club dishes out awards to its young stars

Hundreds of guests as a town athletics club handed out its awards for the year to young stars.
Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club held its 4th annual presentation evening at Hartlepool Borough Hall on the Headland.
The evening played host to over 300 guests and a very special guest was there in the form of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, pole vaulter Sally Scott.
A spokesman for the club said: “The evening was an incredible way to cap off an incredible year for the club.
“We have become one of the most competitive athletics clubs in the region and now have 150 members accessing weekly athletics and competitions.
“Sally Scott gave an amazing speech on how hard work and resilience pays off.
“Our children also got to see for the first time how to hold and move with a pole vault and also a chance to some jumps onto a crash mat.
“All of our children achieved medals and sports hall athletics assessment certificates and badges on the evening.
“Some of our very best performers throughout the year also won the annual celebration trophies.”
The winners on the night were as follows:
Outstanding Year 1/2 Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Seaton United FC’ - Grace Read
Most Improved Year 1/2 Athlete of the Year ‘ Sponsored by Hartlepool FC U9s’ - Alex Campbell
Outstanding Year 3/4 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Cook Marine’ - Daniel Aveyard Bolton
Outstanding Year 3/4 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Phoenix Steel’ - Lily Angus
Most Improved Year 3/4 Male Athlete of the Year - Ellis Hull
Most Improved Year 3/4 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Raines Estate Properties Ltd’ - Lucy Crawford
Year 3/4 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year - Lewis Campbell
Outstanding Year 5/6 Male Athlete of the Year - Ryan Hodge
Outstanding Year 5/6 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College’ - Lola Pounder
Most Improved Year 5/6 Male Athlete of the Year - Charlie Owens
Most Improved Year 5/6 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by KBH Plumbing and Heating’ - Phoebe Wood
Year 5/6 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by John Spence’ - Ryan Hodge
Outstanding Year u13 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Cook Marine’ - Joe Lane
Outstanding Year u13 Female Athlete of the Year - Lucy Proudlock
Most Improved Year u13 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by PR Salon Supplies’ - Jacob Wood
Most Improved Year u13 Female Athlete of the Year - Eve Hogg
Year u13 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by TIME Engraving’ - Joe Lane
Outstanding Year U15 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Jamie Allison’ - Scott Temple
Outstanding Year U15 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Paul’s Garden Services’ - Ellie Clapham
Most Improved Year U15 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Mark Hodge Independent Financial Advisor’ - Matthew Ward
Most Improved Year U15 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by MH Joinery’ - Amelia Stephenson
Year U15 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by PT Landscapes Ltd’ - Poppy Forster
Club Person of the Year - Scarlett Parker