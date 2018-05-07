Hartlepool athletics club dishes out awards to its young stars

Hundreds of guests as a town athletics club handed out its awards for the year to young stars.

Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club held its 4th annual presentation evening at Hartlepool Borough Hall on the Headland.

The evening played host to over 300 guests and a very special guest was there in the form of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, pole vaulter Sally Scott.

A spokesman for the club said: “The evening was an incredible way to cap off an incredible year for the club.

“We have become one of the most competitive athletics clubs in the region and now have 150 members accessing weekly athletics and competitions.

“Sally Scott gave an amazing speech on how hard work and resilience pays off.

“Our children also got to see for the first time how to hold and move with a pole vault and also a chance to some jumps onto a crash mat.

“All of our children achieved medals and sports hall athletics assessment certificates and badges on the evening.

“Some of our very best performers throughout the year also won the annual celebration trophies.”

The winners on the night were as follows:

Poppy Forster, Under 15s Athletes' Athlete of the Year, and Ellie Clapham, Under 15s Outstanding Female of the Year.

Outstanding Year 1/2 Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Seaton United FC’ - Grace Read

Most Improved Year 1/2 Athlete of the Year ‘ Sponsored by Hartlepool FC U9s’ - Alex Campbell

Outstanding Year 3/4 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Cook Marine’ - Daniel Aveyard Bolton

Outstanding Year 3/4 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Phoenix Steel’ - Lily Angus

Most Improved Year 3/4 Male Athlete of the Year - Ellis Hull

Most Improved Year 3/4 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Raines Estate Properties Ltd’ - Lucy Crawford

Year 3/4 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year - Lewis Campbell

Outstanding Year 5/6 Male Athlete of the Year - Ryan Hodge

Outstanding Year 5/6 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College’ - Lola Pounder

Most Improved Year 5/6 Male Athlete of the Year - Charlie Owens

Most Improved Year 5/6 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by KBH Plumbing and Heating’ - Phoebe Wood

Year 5/6 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by John Spence’ - Ryan Hodge

Outstanding Year u13 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Cook Marine’ - Joe Lane

Outstanding Year u13 Female Athlete of the Year - Lucy Proudlock

Most Improved Year u13 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by PR Salon Supplies’ - Jacob Wood

Most Improved Year u13 Female Athlete of the Year - Eve Hogg

Year u13 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by TIME Engraving’ - Joe Lane

Outstanding Year U15 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Jamie Allison’ - Scott Temple

Outstanding Year U15 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Paul’s Garden Services’ - Ellie Clapham

Most Improved Year U15 Male Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by Mark Hodge Independent Financial Advisor’ - Matthew Ward

Most Improved Year U15 Female Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by MH Joinery’ - Amelia Stephenson

Year U15 Athletes’ Athlete of the Year ‘Sponsored by PT Landscapes Ltd’ - Poppy Forster

Club Person of the Year - Scarlett Parker

