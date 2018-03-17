Hartlepool attraction recognised as top tourism venue

One of Hartlepool’s most well known attractions has been recognised by a leading tourism body.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), which counts Hartlepool’s HMS Trincomalee as part of its world famous fleet, has been highlighted by leading tourism body, the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) for its increased number of visitors.

The recognition comes as English Tourism Week kicks off today, and will run until Saturday, March 25.

The annual week celebrates English tourism and highlights its value.

The ALVA has released UK-wide figures that show its members, which includes the National Museum of the Royal Navy, have recorded a nationwide increase in visitor figures for 2017 of 7.4%.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy received a special mention in the findings for its 17% increase across the country at its member museums, including Jackson Dock, Hartlepool, which is the site of HMS Trincomalee – Britain’s oldest warship still afloat.

The majestic ship, was one of Nelson’s frigates and built in Bombay, India in 1817, during the great ‘Age of Sail’.

Visitors can explore her 46 guns, masts and rigging and move through the different decks and unique spaces to see how the hardy sailors of the day lived, from the plush Captain’s quarters to the rope-making store below deck.

Families can also soak up the atmosphere of 19th Century life around the seaport and have the chance to explore the shops, carefully built with frontages of the time.

Director General of The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Professor Dominic Tweddle welcomed the figures.

He said: “This is a great way to end our year and gives us further proof that what we are doing with investing in our heritage product and marketing it widely is working.“

The announcement coincides with the National Museum submitting its second round bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to secure £13.75 million towards the cost of a new Royal Marines Museum in the Historic Dockyard, in Portsmouth and Storyhouse 12: The Navy Unlocked, housing the country’s newest national collection of two million collection items.

For more information about the National Museum, see www.nmrn.org.uk