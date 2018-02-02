Hartlepool author’s pride after releasing second novel

A Hartlepool author has told of his pride after having his second novel published.

John D Ashton’s dark thriller Hunter was published in December last year, following the release of debut fantasy novel Crystal Castle 13 months earlier.

John D Ashton has been delighted with the feedback so far.

He has now completed the first draft of his third novel, which will be a horror story, and says writing has been a ‘breath of fresh air’.

The main character in Hunter is Jack Hunter, a charistmatic stranger who has a way with words and insists he will bring change to his town, Akesfield.

John said: “I began working on Hunter while I was in the process of getting my debut novel Crystal Castle published.

“As that was a fantasy story, I wanted to write something completely different, a little more mature in content, and quickly came up with the idea of having evil focusing in on a small isolated town.

It’s a great way to exorcise some demons, but it’s also a fantastic, almost therapeutic way to run wild if you want to get something off your chest John D Ashton

“It’s ultimately a dark thriller, but has supernatural elements laced throughout and could be classed under horror.

“The villain of the story, Jack Hunter, is one of those suave, charismatic bad guys who, despite being pure evil, is actually a breath of fresh air to write.

“I think creating a good villain gives you complete freedom as a writer, and it becomes a joy to actually mould their personality and dialogue.

“Writers who claim that their views and opinions never seep into their writing are lying to themselves because it does, and to be honest, it’s a great way to exorcise some demons, but it’s also a fantastic, almost therapeutic way to run wild if you want to get something off your chest.”

Hunter is proving to be a success.

John, who is originally from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, recently relocated to Hartlepool.

On the feedback he has received for his books, he said: “I’m proud of Hunter and I know it is the very best work that I can produce right now.

“The feedback I have received so far has been extremely positive and I’m grateful to those who have supported me in their response and purchases.

“Hopefully good word of mouth will spread and continue to snowball.”

John is now working on short stories for an anthology.

Hunter is available in paperback and Kindle formats.