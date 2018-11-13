Hartlepool author shortlisted for prestigious award for debut children’s book

A debut children’s author is in the running for a prestigious award just months after the launch of his first book.

Robert Powell, who is from Hartlepool and now lives in Hertfordshire, has been shortlisted in the Children’s category of the People’s Book Prize for his book Odd Socks.

He wrote the story about a world where socks have feelings and emotions on his daily commute to London where he works for a law firm.

Odd Socks was picked up by publishers Blossom Spring Publishing, and was released in August.

The People’s Book Prize is a national literary competition aimed at finding, supporting and promoting new and undiscovered works.

Only published authors can be entered, and the winners are decided exclusively by the public.

Robert is now appealing to the town to vote for him.

He said: “I’m very new to being an author and I’m still finding my feet in the world of publishing, so it was a fantastic surprise, not to mention a real boost, to learn that my first book Odd Socks, has been shortlisted for The People’s Book Prize.

“I would be thrilled if the people of Hartlepool could get behind me and vote – it takes literally 30 seconds on The People’s Book Prize website.”

Robert, who previously lived in Caledonian Road, added he is looking forward to coming back to Hartlepool next year when he hopes to visit his old primary school St Aidan’s.

The competition awards ceremony will be held in London next summer sponsored by Sky News.

To vote for Odd Socks go to www.peoplesbookprize.com/winter-2018/odd-socks/