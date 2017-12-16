Hartlepool backs festive Walking Home for Christmas campaign

A team of volunteers have raised cash for charity Walking With the Wounded after taking part in a festive initiative in the town centre.

The event called Walking Home for Christmas saw staff from Approach Training Safely and Middleton Grange management team join with other volunteers from the community to walk around the centre offering people help with their shopping.

Local 'Walking Home for Christmas' event organiser Kathryn Northey at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The team spent two hours walking around the town talking to shoppers about the good work Walking with the Wounded delivers for ex-military.

Walking with the Wounded, which was established in 2010 supports vulnerable veterans who are re-integrating back in to society, by sustaining their independence and focusing on getting them back in to employment using the skills they have already gained from the military.

Members of the Coulby Newham British Army recruitment office also joined the 13 volunteers and helped to attract crowds of people who donated to the appeal.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said they were delighted to offer their support to such a ‘wonderful campaign’. Kelly Robson, company director of Approach Training Safely - which provides training and development services to individuals and organisations - said the event was a huge success.

Kelly Robson in Christmas spirit with Private Edd(cor) Walsh of 282 Squadron Army Reserves at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre during the awareness and fundraising event for the 'Walking Home for Christmas' event.

She said: “We got the whole town involved, from children to adults - it was just a fun day.

“The walk was initially meant to be just from A to B, but we thought we could offer a service where we just carried people’s shopping from the shops to the car or the bus stop and if people didn’t have any shopping we just took a selfie.

“People were telling us that we had made their day.

“It was a lovely day and great to make people smile. “We managed to raise £260 for Walking with the Wounded.”

The national Christmas campaign is running until Sunday, December 17, and is helping to raise much needed funds and awareness for the Walking with the Wounded charity.

To donate to the appeal, text 70070 and enter the code WMVO64 followed by 1,2,3,4,5 or 10 depending on the amount.

Alternatively, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/approachtrainingsafely