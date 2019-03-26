Hartlepool-based Kyle's Dream performing arts charity set for milestone anniversary celebration

A charity which has links to a string of successful acts including Eurovision singer Michael Rice and America's Got Talent finalist Courtney Hadwin is set for a milestone celebration.

The Hartlepool-based Kyle’s Dream performing arts charity is staging an 'Easter eggstravaganza' next month to celebrate its first year since taking over the building again, and to showcase all of those who have benefited from the fantastic unit and absolutely amazing volunteers and coaches.

Kyle McManus.

In the past 12 months Kyle’s Dream alumni and ambassadors have performed and won shows on national TV, get a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent, be signed by SYCO, be listed to perform at Woodstock 50, get chosen to represent the United Kingdom in Tel Aviv, Israel for Eurovision 2019 and release original and UK Chart music.

Closer to home, members of Kyle’s Dream have performed to tens of thousands at various events like fireworks displays in Gateshead, Stockton and Darlington, and Newcastle's Christmas lights switch-on.

Bosses say they have also seen people perform live and had tracks played on BBC Radio, BBC Introducing, TFM & Metro Radio and Radio Hartlepool.

Kyle’s Dream was set up by Ian and Dawn McManus in memory of their son Kyle, who loved performing, but died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage aged just 16.

The couple, who were formerly involved with charity Red Dreams, decided to launch the new venture as a way of keeping his memory alive and helping others achieve their dreams in performing arts.

The new organisation has moved into premises in Whitby Street South last year, which were previously occupied by Red Dreams.

Founder Dawn McManus, 48, praised everyone involved: ”It has been amazing, the community, organisations, businesses and parents rallied together and donated furniture, speakers, guitars, mixers, leads.

"We were, and still are, literally knocked for six with the support."

Bosses say the event is to show how all the support has helped people who come to the unit.

The support shown has been instrumental in building confidence in members to allow them to take up some brilliant opportunities, they say.

Julie Bartlett, parent support manager and volunteer, said: "We have Easter egg hunts, tombola, face painting, funfair games with prizes, some amazing live performances from singers and musicians; and possibly a few surprise guests too."

Kyle’s Dream bosses are looking for local building supply companies to partner up with them by donating, wood, boards, screws etc to build the stage.

They say they would love companies, and organisations that would like to work with them to come and have a look at the unit and venue, and pop in anytime 'for a brew and a biscuit'.

Kyle’s Dream is an creative arts organisation based at 110 Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, TS24 7LP and their Easter eggstravaganza is on Saturday, April 13 between 10am and 4pm.