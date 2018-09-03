Hartlepool beauty salon in running for five star award

A Hartlepool beauty salon is riding the crest of a wave after being nominated for another award.

Silhouette Beauty Room’s success at the English Hair and Beauty Awards in March - when they clinched two awards - has been followed up by it being shortlisted in the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2018.

Emma Woolston with toys Silhouette have had donated so far for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture by FRANK REID

It was named the Most Wanted Salon in the North East and won Most Wanted Salon overall beating regional winners from the North West and Yorkshire.

Now, the York Road salon is one of 10 finalists in the 5 Star Beauty Salon of the Year (Cleveland) category.

Samantha Lewis, owner of Silhouette, said: “I’m still in shock from our first win so to be nominated again is really overwhelming.

“It is the clients that make us special. We wouldn’t be anything if it wasn’t for them.

“They support us with everything we ask particularly our charity work.”

The salon has already started collecting for its annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

This year the appeal will once again help Granville Lodge, which provides respite and palliative care.

It will also support Bringing Communities Together, based on the Headland.

Silhouette are one of four Hartlepool businesses nominated for the title along with K&C Hair and Beauty, Nuzuri, and Topaz Nails Hair and Beauty.

The awards seek to recognise the growth of the beauty industry in North East of England.

A spokesperson for the awards said “Our finalists should feel very proud of themselves as they are chosen by the public.

“The beauty industry plays a vital role in the country’s economy and these awards aim to provide a platform to thank those who have dedicated their whole career in this field, letting them know that their impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The final will take place at the Gosforth Park Marriott Hotel in Newcastle, on Thursday, September 23.